UMHB’s Pete Fredenburg breaks down the Chiefs and 49ers

UMHB Coach Pete Fredenburg knows what it takes to win championship games. His Crusaders did just that in 2018, winning the NCAA Division III Championship. The football team is also consistently in the playoffs.

So FOX44’s Mandy Knight sat down with Coach Fredenburg to get his take on the two teams in Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has Texas roots, as he played football at Whitehouse High School in East Texas. Mahomes furthered his career in the Lone Star State, playing at Texas Tech University for three seasons, before declaring for the NFL draft. Mahomes played under head coach Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech, who is very close with UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg.

“Kliff and I have talked about him a lot,” Pete Fredenburg said. “Kliff thought the world of him, and thought he was a tremendous competitor, and I really believe that Kliff does a fantastic job of teaching young quarterbacks to grow up, and obviously he’s done a fantastic job with Patrick.”

“Coach Kingsbury, I always say took me from just an athlete, a baseball player on the mound, to making me a quarterback,” Patrick Mahomes said. “He was someone who was truly impactful in my life, and that’s something I truly treasure.”

The Chiefs have the number two passing offense, and in their two playoff games, Mahomes has thrown for over 600 yards, 8 touchdowns and no interceptions. The Super Bowl will be a strength on strength showdown, as San Francisco is number one in total defense and rushing defense.

“You know I’m a defensive coach, so I always lean towards the defensive side,” Pete Fredenburg said. “But keeping him in the pocket is what the big challenge will be, I think the separation is what Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes has been able to do, is when they get down is they rally their teams, and they can score a lot of points very quickly.”

Watch the video for Coach Fredenburg’s full breakdown of the two teams.

Tonight on FOX44 News @ 9pm, Mandy Knight gives us her pick for the winner of the Big Game.