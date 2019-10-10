UMHB responds to NCAA Committee on Infractions Public Report

BELTON, Texas- Today the NCAA Committee on Infractions published its response to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s self-report of rules violations in its football program.

UMHB learned of potential rules violations in its football program in March 2018 and immediately launched an in-depth investigation, which concluded with the submission of a comprehensive self-report to the NCAA’s enforcement office in April 2018.

The NCAA’s Committee on Infractions released its report today and accepted all of UMHB’s corrective actions and self-imposed penalties, which included a two-year probation period for the football program, enhanced compliance training, and a $2,500 fine. Head Coach Pete Fredenburg also received a three-month suspension without pay and a three-game suspension at the beginning of the 2018 season.

The case involved the provision of local transportation by coaching staff and centered around the loan of Fredenburg’s 2006 Subaru to one student-athlete prior to and during the 2016 season and again during the 2017 season. These actions violated NCAA rules, including impermissible benefits, and head coach responsibility.

Mary Hardin-Baylor also self-reported a violation involving Fredenburg’s loan of the same car to another student-athlete for less than one hour before it broke down and had to be towed.

President Randy O’Rear said the university had taken the investigation seriously from the first day and fully cooperated with the NCAA.

“We have worked diligently with the NCAA during the last 20 months to complete this matter in a cooperative and honorable way, and we will continue to do so during the appeal process,” O’Rear added.

UMHB will be required during the probationary period to notify all football prospects that the school is on probation, and it must file a letter from the president at the end of the probation period affirming that athletics policies and procedures conform to NCAA regulations.

The terms of probation do not prohibit post-season play or impose any recruiting bans.

Source: University of Mary Hardin- Baylor