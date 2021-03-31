UMHB students host 82nd annual Easter Pageant

BELTON, Texas – Students at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor continued on a campus tradition by putting on the 82nd annual Easter Pageant.

The ruins of Luther Hall has been the site of the recreation of Holy Week since 1940, when President Singleton and drama faculty member Cynthia Sory created the now student-directed and produced play. The roles of Christ, Mary, and the Director are one of the highest honors afforded to UMHB students, and are cast by the university president.

The purpose of the Easter Pageant is to give UMHB students the opportunity to be involved in depicting the Easter story, and to share this story with the surrounding community.

For more information on how you can be involved in this year’s Easter Pageant, you can stop by the Campus Activities office on the first floor of Bawcom Student Union, or email the university at easterpageant@umhb.edu.

Source: University of Mary-Hardin Baylor