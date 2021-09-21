Unaccompanied Veteran Burial taking place at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery

KILLEEN, Texas – The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen will be conducting an Unaccompanied Veteran burial for U.S. Army Specialist (SP4) Billy Mark Guinn, of DeSoto.

Guinn was born on March 22, 1957, and served in the Army from June 27, 1974 until August 3, 1976. He received the National Defense Service Medal and a Marksmanship Badge.

Guinn is not expected to have any next of kin attend his burial, which will be taking place this Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Members of Killeen and surrounding areas are encouraged to attend.

(Courtesy: Texas General Land Office)

Guinn will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the Veterans Land Board on-site representative will accept the United States flag on Guinn’s behalf.

More about the VLB’s Unaccompanied Burials can be found here.

Source: Texas General Land Office