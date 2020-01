KILLEEN, Texas – The Central Texas public is invited to attend the burial of an unaccompanied veteran.

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery says they have the distinct honor to provide a military burial for unaccompanied U.S. Navy veteran Mark Lancaster.

If you have the opportunity, they are inviting the public to come out and attend the burial.

The service begins Tuesday at the Cemetery in Killeen at 11:00 a.m. It is located at 11463 TX-195.

Source: Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery