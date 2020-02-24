Unattended death in McLennan County is ruled a homicide

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office says a man found dead in a home off of Highway 6 and FM 1860 is a homicide victim.

Deputies say the victim is 55-year-old Alturo Almaraz. They would not release how he died, only saying it was a violent death. They believe the motive was robbery.

Someone called deputies Sunday at 4:30 p.m., saying they became concerned about Almaraz and went to check on him. When that person got to the house, they found him dead.

Several deputies surrounded the house Sunday night during the investigation, alarming neighbor. FOX44 News was there as details were unfolding.

