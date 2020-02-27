Undercover operation in Hamilton County leads to four arrests

HAMILTON COUNTY, Texas – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office discovered a group of individuals trafficking methamphetamine between Hico to Stephenville, Texas in October 2019.

The Sheriff’s Officer was capable of infiltrating the criminal network and began making undercover purchases of methamphetamine.

Those arrested in the first wave have been identified as 40-year-old Jessie Lee Kemp, 42-year-old James Edwin Smith, Jr., 37-year-old Michael Anthony Wilson, 37, of Stephenville, and 35-year-old Michael Brandon Downey, of Hico.

Jessie Lee Kemp.

James Edwin Smith, Jr.

Michael Anthony Wilson

Michael Brandon Downey (Courtesy: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office)

Downey, Smith and Kemp all face charges of Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over Four Grams but less than Two Hundred Grams, a first-degree felony. Wilson faces charges of Manufacture Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group One over One Gram but less than Four Grams, a second-degree felony.

The investigation is ongoing with more defendants being identified. All suspects should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.

Source: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office