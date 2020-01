WACO, Texas – After months of construction, Union Hall is finally opening for business.

The restaurant will host its grand opening on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Customers will be able to order food and view the new vendors in the vicinity.

The first 50 guests will also receive a free Union Hall t-shirt.

Parking is available in the Union Hall parking lot, or on the street surrounding the building. A paid lot nearby can be used, as well.