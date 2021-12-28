Six cars of a Union Pacific train derailed Monday night near Kerens in Navarro County – damaging the track and disrupting rail traffic.

Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said it happened about 8:00 p.m., and involved a westbound train carrying mixed commodities – including pipe.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident occurred along Highway 31, near County Road 120 – just outside Kerens – and that traffic was flowing normally on the highway Tuesday morning.

Union Pacific reported the cars were all cleared from the right-of-way Tuesday morning, and that work started to repair the track.

There were no injuries. The cause of the derailment remained under investigation Tuesday.