United Way gives computers, internet to needy families

TEMPLE, Texas- Families in Temple and Belton were in for a surprise today when they were gifted new computers.

Bridging the Gap and United Way of Central Texas hosted a distribution event to provide computers and internet to hundreds of low-income families in Temple.

Over 200 families in need were gifted computers and three months paid of internet access this morning at the Ralph Wilson Youth complex.

Bridging the Gap is a nonprofit-led initiative of PCs for People and Mobile Beacon that helps community anchor institutions like housing authorities, schools, libraries, and nonprofits provide affordable computers and Educational Broadband Service (EBS) internet to individuals and families below the 200% poverty level.