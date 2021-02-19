United Way of Central Texas establishes Winter Weather Recovery Fund

TEMPLE, Texas – The Central Texas community, along with most in the state of Texas, faced record-low temperatures coupled with snow and ice over the past several days.

With widespread power outages, many are in dire need of temporary housing and other resources to stay safe and warm. UWCT is especially thankful for its nonprofit partners who are on the frontlines of serving the community.

While temperatures are slowly beginning to warm and power is being restored, we know there is still great need amongst our neighbors who remain in crisis and the nonprofits working to support them.



The Winter Weather Recovery Fund is designed to assist individuals, families, and nonprofits addressing the many and various needs across the community related to recovery efforts. Community support will provide assistance to the individuals and non-profits with emergency assistance and long-term recovery needs related to the weather crisis in Central Texas. All proceeds will go directly to help local families and non-profits.

UWCT is also collaborating with community leaders to create a list of nonprofits in need as

they recover from the storm and provide resources to our neighbors. If you’re in a position to do so, you are encouraged to consider supporting one or more of those organizations. You can donate to the Winter Weather Recovery Fund by texting WINTERUWCT to 41444.

For more information about the United Way of Central Texas, you can visit www.UWCT.org.

Source: United Way of Central Texas