United Way of the Brazos Valley to over distribute 4,000 facemasks during drive-thru distribution event

BRYAN, Texas – United Way of the Brazos Valley will give away free facemasks during its fourth drive-thru distribution event.

The event will be held on Wednesday, December 9, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Over 4,000 facemasks will be distributed by the United Way of the Brazos Valley – including surgical masks donated by Brazos County Emergency Management.

The free facemasks will be distributed in bundles of five, with a limit of one facemask bundle per car, while supplies last.

Residents can pick up a facemask bundle on December 9, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Brazos Center parking lot, located at 3232 Briarcrest Drive.

There is no cost, registration or identification requirement to receive a free facemask bundle. Residents do not need to leave their car to receive a bundle as United Way of the Brazos Valley staff and volunteers will be on hand to pass bundles through the passenger window.

United Way of the Brazos Valley would like to thank Brazos County Emergency Management for their generous donations to the community. To support the United Way of the Brazos Valley and to learn more about their impact in the community, you can visit www.uwbv.org.

Source: United Way of the Brazos Valley