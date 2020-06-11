Unity rally planned in Belton

BELTON, Texas- Illuminate is organizing a Unity Rally in Belton Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

This will be a peaceful event and the goal is to inspire the people of Bell County to take action against racism and injustice and to bring light and hope in these dark times.

The event will feature musicians, pastors, and community leaders from all over Bell County.

The organization hopes to create a diverse experience where people of all ages, race, social-economic status, etc can come together and take a stand with the black community and end racial injustice in our community.

Attendees are allowed to make signs, but organizers ask that you be respectful and promote peace with your messaging.

There is still concern about COVID-19, and everyone is encouraged to wear masks at the event and continue the appropriate social distancing practices.

For more information visit the site.