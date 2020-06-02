University High School Salutatorian Speech

Ivette Padron is the Salutatorian of University High School’s Class of 2020.

In the speech she delivered for the graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 30th, Padron paid tribute to fellow classmates and teachers who passed away during the school year.

UHS Soccer coach Mike Chapman died in January of 2020 from a heart attack.

Padron also honored the many accomplishments of the senior class, chief among them the ceremony they were all taking part in. It was University High School Seniors who started the petition that changed the school district’s decision about who could attend the ceremony.

“And to the Class of 2020, thank you for all the memories we shared. Memories that have become so special because we did not know the day before spring break would be the last time we would ever see each other,” Padron said, “nothing could have prepared us for the roller coaster of emotions we went through this year. We faced so much adversity, but gained so much growth from it.”

FOX44 News will post the speeches of valedictorians and salutatorians from Central Texas classes of 2020 throughout the month of June.

You can also see pictures of graduating seniors and post a picture of your graduate on our Class of 2020 page.