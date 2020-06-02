University High School Valedictorian Speech

Daiaudrea London-Ridge is the Valedictorian for University High School’s Class of 2020.

In the speech he delivered during the graduation ceremony held on May 30th, Daiaudrea spoke all that he has learned while at University High from his teachers and his fellow classmates.

He acknowledged the difficult times the seniors are graduating into, but expressed his faith in how they would handle what the world threw at them.

“Today is supposed to be a joyous occasion, marking our journey from childhood to adult. But in the current climate, the uncertainty of the future can make even our greatest achievements feel bitter sweet,” Daiaudrea said, “Even with the turbulence in the world today, we must look towards the future. Today, the future is the class of 2020.”

