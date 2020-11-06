University Parks Drive at Webster Avenue will be closed for the rest of 2020

WACO, Texas – The ongoing Brazos Promenade project will close the intersection of University Parks Drive at Webster Avenue on Monday, November 9, weather permitting.

The contractor will be installing a box culvert under the road as part of the ongoing sanitary sewer utility relocation/expansion project. The closure is expected to end January 2021.

There will be a signed detour route in place to direct travelers on University Parks Drive around the intersection closure through Clay Avenue, S 2nd Street and Mary Avenue or Jackson Avenue. However, it is recommended for travelers who do not need to access a business along University Parks Drive to follow the detour route onto Clay Avenue, and then continue to S 4th Street.

For those leaving downtown through University Parks Drive at Interstate 35, they will need to take S 5th Street to Clay Avenue and on to University Parks Drive.

