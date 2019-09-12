“Unlivable conditions” for kids bring arrests

A McLennan County couple was arrested Wednesday when deputies found what they described “unlivable conditions” for three children at a Lorena area home.

Deputies had gone to back up a constable who was serving a writ of possession, or a court ordered eviction of a couple in the 500 block of Lorena Meadows Wednesday morning shortly before 10:30 a.m.

The constable told a deputy there were bad conditions in the house that had been occupied by Charles and Jennifer Eaton.

The arrest affidavits filed in the case stated that the deputy walked through the house and determined that conditions were unsafe for the children due to among other things because ” of the mess on the floor that was piled up.”

He noted there was garbage all throughout the house making it a health hazard.

There was also an exposed air conditioning unit that was a safety hazard.

The affidavit also noted that while walking through the house, drug paraphernalia was present in the bathroom.

Due to the disarray of the house and the unlivable conditions endangering the three children, both parents were arrested for abandoning or endangering a child, criminal negligence.

The two were transported to the McLennan County Jail.

Bond had not been set Thursday morning.