Unofficial Results: Voters refuse $184m in Temple ISD bonds

The unofficial election results from Bell County show voters turned down Temple ISD’s two bond proposals Tuesday.

The $178m Proposition A lost by three votes, 1964 For and 1967 Against, according to the unofficial results. The money would go to eliminating all portables and replacing them with permanent structures. It would also allow the district to bring all schools to the same level, add security measures, and make improvements to auditoriums and playgrounds.

Proposition B, which would provide funds for renovations to Wildcat Stadium, lost by more than 600 votes, 1617 For and 2311 Against.

Together, the bonds would increase yearly property taxes by $125 per $100,000 valuation.

Temple ISD released a statement late Tuesday evening confirming the results are unofficial at this time and that further comment will be released when final results are received.