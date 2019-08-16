Unsecured child dies following Thursday night traffic crash

Waco police report that a four year old child who was in an unsecured child safety seat during an accident has died and one of the drivers in that crash is facing arrest.

Police spokesman Patrick Swanton said just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday Waco police officers witnessed a two-vehicle crash at South 18th Street and Primrose Drive.

The officers were checking on the crash victims when one vehicle fled the scene of the accident.

As officers attempted to catch up with the fleeing vehicle, it crashed into a tree near South 4th Street and Garden Drive.

It was then discovered that four-year-old Noah Sanchez was in an unsecured child safety seat in the back of the vehicle.

The police statement said the child had been placed in the safety seat but the seat had not been secured to the vehicle.

The child was found upside down in the unsecured seat.

Both the suspect driver and the child were taken to a local hospital, but on the way the child began to show medical complications.

Noah Sanchez was pronounced dead at the hospital with Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson ordering an autopsy.

The suspect driver, now known to police, suffered a compound fracture of the ankle and was admitted to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle in the original crash was not injured.

Spokesman Swanton said police believe that alcohol and speeding on the part of the suspect driver played a major role in both crashes and ultimately the death of the child.

He said multiple warrants for that driver were pending Friday morning with the name of the suspect driver not being released until he is actually arrested.

Crash reconstruction investigators were on the scene overnight and the investigation is described as ongoing.