Upcoming I-35 construction ahead of 4th of July weekend

WACO, Texas- TxDOT is planning several road closures ahead of the 4th of July Weekend.

My35 Waco construction crews plan to take a break as traffic is expected to increase as drivers travel to celebrate with family and friends.

There is no work or lane closures planned from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5.

Crews plan to perform alternating lane closures to the east and westbound lanes of N Loop 340 where they cross under I-35 Monday, June 29 to Wednesday, July 1 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. to remove construction materials from the southbound I-35 mainlanes over N Loop 340.

Additionally, crews closed 9th Street at the southbound I-35 frontage road.

Local access is being maintained via 6th, 7th, and 8th Streets.

Crews anticipate reopening 9th Street later this week.

As a reminder, crews plan to set beams for the University Parks Drive southbound overpass this week and plan to close all lanes of University Parks Drive, where they cross under I-35, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday, June 30 to Friday, July 3.

To keep the traveling public safe while work is performed, the signals at the University Parks Drive and the north and southbound I-35 intersections have been temporarily replaced with stop signs.

