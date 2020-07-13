UPDATE: 101 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 2,744 cases total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 101 new cases of COVID-19. The final case count for Saturday, July 11th was 144. The final case count for Sunday, July 12th case count was 57. The total number of cases is 2,744 – which includes 426 recovered, 19 deaths and 2,213 active cases.

64 cases are hospitalized. Of the 64 hospitalized, 54 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources. Ten cases are on ventilators.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has taken on the monitoring function for all positive cases and direct contacts.

Of the new cases, seven cases are in the 0-10 age range. Seven cases are in the 11-19 age range. 20 cases are in the 20-29 age range. Eleven cases are in the 30-39 age range. Ten cases are in in the 40-49 age range. Ten cases are in the 50-59 age range. 36 cases are the 60 and above age range.

Of the two new deaths, the 18th patient was a 65-year old man who died at a local hospital Monday morning. The 19th patient was a 73-year old man who died at his home Monday morning.

The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and encourages residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco