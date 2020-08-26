UPDATE: 101 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 6,008 total

WACO, Texas – 101 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 6,008.

There are 1,861 estimated active cases, and 4,066 estimated cases who have recovered. 55 cases are hospitalized. Of the 55 hospitalized, 30 cases are McLennan County residents. 16 cases are on ventilators. There have been a total of 81 deaths in McLennan County.

Of the new cases, one case is in the under 1 age range. 30 cases are in the 18-19 age range. 40 cases are in the 20-29 age range. Seven cases are in the 30-39 age range. Seven cases are in the 40-49 age range. Eight cases are in the 50-59 age range. Three cases are in the 60-64 age range. Three cases are in the 65-69 age range. Two cases are in the 70-74 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco