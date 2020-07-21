UPDATE: 103 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 3,575 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 103 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 3,575 – which includes 1,986 estimated recovered, 25 deaths and 1,564 estimated active cases.

73 cases are hospitalized. Of the 73 hospitalized, 59 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources. 13 cases are on ventilators.

Of the new cases, three cases are in the 1-10 age range. Five cases are in the 11-19 age range. 17 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 18 cases are in the 30-39 age range. Twelve cases are in in the 40-49 age range. Nine cases are in the 50-59 age range. Eleven cases are in the 60-64 age range. Twelve cases are in the 65-69 age range. Six cases are in the 70-74 age range. Three cases are in the 75-79 age range. Seven cases are in the 80 and above age range.

In addition, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced another fatality attributed to COVID-19.

The 25th death was of a 97-year-old woman.

The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and is encouraging residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco