UPDATE: 103 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 3,885 total, three new deaths

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 103 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 3,885 – which includes 2,045 estimated recovered, 35 deaths and 1,805 estimated active cases.

77 cases are hospitalized. Of the 77 hospitalized, 62 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources. Eleven cases are on ventilators.

Of the new cases, four cases are in the under 1 age range. One case is in the 1-10 age range. 14 cases are in the 11-19 age range. 22 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 27 cases are in the 30-39 age range. Ten cases are in the 40-49 age range. Nine cases are in the 50-59 age range. Six cases are in the 60-64 age range. Two cases are in the 65-69 age range. One case is in the 70-74 age range. Three cases are in the 75-79 age range. Four cases are in the 80 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

In addition, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced three more fatalities attributed to COVID-19.

The 33rd death was of a 70-year-old woman. The 34th death was of an 84-year-old woman. The 35th death was of a 55-year-old man.

The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and is encouraging residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread.

Source: City of Waco