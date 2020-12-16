UPDATE: 10,647 total cases of COVID-19 in Bell County, one new death

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting a new total of 10,647 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have been 141 deaths in Bell County.

69,423 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County. There have been 8,848 total recoveries and 1,799 active cases.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are between 20 and 49 years old.

Another possible wave of COVID-19 cases is expected after Christmas, and if it is anything like the wave of new cases Bell County saw following Thanksgiving – it could certainly prove to be extremely problematic.

