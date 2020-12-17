UPDATE: 10,770 total cases of COVID-19 in Bell County, three new deaths

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting a new total of 10,647 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have been 144 deaths in Bell County.

69,740 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County. There have been 8,989 total recoveries and 1,781 active cases.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are between 20 and 49 years old.

Another possible wave of COVID-19 cases is expected after Christmas, and if it is anything like the wave of new cases Bell County saw following Thanksgiving – it could certainly prove to be extremely problematic.

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District