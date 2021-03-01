UPDATE: 108 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 25,132 total, three new deaths

WACO, Texas – 108 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend and on Monday. There is now a total of 25,132 cases in McLennan County.

408 cases are currently active. 24,314 cases are estimated to be recovered. 55 cases are hospitalized. 15 cases are on ventilators.

Three new deaths were reported due to COVID-19. As of today, 410 deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County. #408 was a 92-year-old woman. #409 was a 66-year-old man. #410 was a 78-year-old man.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of February 27th was 9.24 percent.

Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics:

· If you are in a Texas DSHS eligible phase (1A and 1B), go to covidwaco.com to register on the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District COVID-19 vaccination wait list. Vaccine clinics are by appointment only.

· You will be contacted to schedule an appointment by the e-mail and/or phone number you register with. If you are on the wait list, please continue to check your email and answer any ‘254-750’ calls.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

March 2-5

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St, Parking Lot M Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco