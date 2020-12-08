UPDATE: 109 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 15,440 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 109 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday. One case was reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 15,440.

There are 893 estimated active cases, and 14,325 estimated cases who have recovered. 107 cases are hospitalized. Of the 107 hospitalized, 70 cases are McLennan County residents. 23 are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the total deaths to 222. #221 was a 91-year-old woman. #222 was a 72-year-old woman.

As of December 7, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 17.79 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Drive-through sites use a cheek-swab test.

Walk-up testing sites use the saliva-based test.

Wednesday, December 9th

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Family of Faith Worship Center

4112 Memorial Dr

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Cheek swab test

Heart O’ Texas Speedway

784 N McLennan Dr, Elm Mott

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Walk-up Clinic

Saliva test

Thursday, December 10th

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Family of Faith Worship Center

4112 Memorial Dr

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Cheek swab test

McGregor Exchange Event Center (Parking Lot)

300 S Jefferson St, McGregor

Hours: 9 am-4 pm

Walk-up Clinic

Saliva test

Source: City of Waco