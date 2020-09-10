UPDATE: 109 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 6,991 total

WACO, Texas – 109 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 6,991.

There are 540 estimated active cases, and 6,362 estimated cases who have recovered. 39 cases are hospitalized. Of the 39 hospitalized, 30 cases are McLennan County residents. Seven cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 89 deaths in McLennan County.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco