UPDATE: 110 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 10,784 total

WACO, Texas – 110 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday. No new cases are reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 10,784.

There are 675 estimated active cases, and 9,949 estimated cases who have recovered. 60 cases are hospitalized. Of the 60 hospitalized, 47 cases are McLennan County residents. Twelve are on ventilators.

There has been a total of 160 deaths in McLennan County.

As of November 4, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 9.65 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

All testing sites are using the saliva-based test.

Friday, November 6th

NOTE: ALL TESTS ARE SALIVA TESTS. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

All locations are open 9 am-6 pm unless otherwise noted.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Walk-up Clinic – 9am until 6pm)

2621 Bagby Avenue

Antioch Church (Walk-up Clinic – 9am until 6pm)

505 N 20th St

Heritage Square (Drive-Through Clinic – 9 am until 6 pm)

4th Street at Washington Ave



Saturday, November 7th

NOTE: ALL TESTS ARE SALIVA TESTS. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

All locations are open 9 am-6 pm unless otherwise noted.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

2621 Bagby Avenue

Drive-through Clinic

Antioch Church

505 N 20th St

Drive-through Clinic

Source: City of Waco