UPDATE: 110 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 15,990 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 110 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday. 13 cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 15,990.

There are 1,147 estimated active cases, and 14,614 estimated cases who have recovered. 104 cases are hospitalized. Of the 104 hospitalized, 70 cases are McLennan County residents. 21 are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 229. #228 was a 92-year-old woman. #229 was a 69-year-old man.

As of December 9, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 20.27 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

COVID-19 Website:

For additional expanded information including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more, please visit www.covidwaco.com.

Drive-through sites use a cheek-swab test.

Walk-up testing sites use the saliva-based test.

Friday, December 11

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Family of Faith Worship Center

4112 Memorial Dr

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Cheek swab test

Hewitt Testing Site

109 Panther Way

Hours: 9 am-4 pm

Walk-up Clinic

Saliva test

Monday, December 14

Antioch Community Church

505 N 20th St

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Cheek swab test

Heritage Square

311 Austin Ave

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Walk-up Clinic

Saliva test

Source: City of Waco