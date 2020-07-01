UPDATE: 111 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 1,068 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has received 111 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 1,068 – which includes 215 recovered, nine deaths and 844 active cases.

38 cases are hospitalized. 26 cases are McLennan County residents. Four cases are on ventilators.

The number of people being actively monitored, which includes positive cases and their close contacts, was not available at press time.

Of the new cases, three cases are in the 0-10 age range. Ten cases are in the 11-19 age range. 31 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 22 cases are in the 30-39 age range. 25 cases are in in the 40-49 age range. 12 cases are in the 50-59 age range. Eight cases in the 60 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco