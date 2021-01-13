UPDATE: 111 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 21,407 total

WACO, Texas – 111 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Wednesday. The total number of cases to date is 21,407.

There are 1,303 estimated active cases, and 19,789 estimated cases who have recovered. 163 are hospitalized. Of the 163 hospitalized, 107 cases are McLennan County residents. 27 are on ventilators. There has been a total of 315 deaths in McLennan County.

As of January 11, 2021, the hospitalization rate was 29.74 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Please note: As of Monday, 1/11/2021, the “Percentage of COVID-19 cases admitted in hospital for the past seven days” graph began showing a two-day lag. This change is in congruence with the reporting change on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

January 14-15, 2021

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Waco ISD Stadium

1401 S New Rd

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic)

Click here to register for saliva test

Waco Multi-Purpose Center

1020 Elm Avenue

Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

Click here to register for saliva test

In addition, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has created an online survey to better understand our community’s interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and common concerns that might impact local vaccination rates.

The survey will be available on the www.COVIDwaco.com website through January 20th.

