UPDATE: 111 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 23,444 total, four new deaths

WACO, Texas – 111 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Wednesday. There have been 23,444 total cases.

736 cases are active. 22,338 cases are estimated to have been recovered. 89 total cases are hospitalized. 21 cases are on ventilators.

Four additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths is 370. #367 was a 66-year-old man. #368 was an 85-year-old man. #369 was an 83-year-old woman. #370 was a 72-year-old man.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of February 1 was 13.62 percent.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

February 4-5 & 8-12

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St Parking Lot N Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco