UPDATE: 111 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 5,907 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 111 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,907.

There are 1,784 estimated active cases, and 4,042 estimated cases who have recovered. 47 cases are hospitalized. Of the 47 hospitalized, 34 cases are McLennan County residents. 17 cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 81 deaths in McLennan County. #81 was a 35-year-old woman.

Of the new cases, one case is in the under 1 age range. Five cases are in the 1-10 age range. 33 cases are in the 11-19 age range. 41 cases are in the 20-29 age range. Eight cases are in the 30-39 age range. 13 cases are in the 40-49 age range. Seven cases are in the 50-59 age range. Two cases are in the 65-69 age range. One case is in the 75-79 age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco