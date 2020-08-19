UPDATE: 112 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 5,547 total

WACO, Texas – 112 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,547.

71 of the new cases are from the three days of testing at MCC. All the testing results for MCC have been received. There are 1,796 estimated active cases, and 3,676 estimated cases who have recovered.

53 cases are hospitalized. Of the 53 hospitalized, 44 cases are McLennan County residents. 16 cases are on ventilators. There have been a total of 75 deaths in McLennan County.

Of the new cases, one case is in the under 1 age range. Four cases are in the 1-10 age range. 20 cases are in the 11-19 age range. 24 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 18 cases are in the 30-39 age range. Eleven cases are in the 40-49 age range. 15 cases are in the 50-59 age range. Ten cases are in the 60-64 age range. Four cases are in the 65-69 age range. Three cases are in the 70-74 age range. One case is in the 75-79 age range. One case is in the 80 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco