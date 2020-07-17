UPDATE: 114 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 3,210 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 114 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 3,210 – which includes 1,847 estimated recovered, 22 deaths and 1,341 estimated active cases.

Due to the new reporting system, there was an increase in the number of active and recovered cases. The number of estimated active and recovered cases is calculated as of June 11, 2020. A spreadsheet of those calculations is available on www.covidwaco.com.

70 cases are hospitalized. Of the 70 hospitalized, 55 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources.

13 cases are on ventilators.

Of the new cases, one case is in the 0-10 age range. 17 cases are in the 11-19 age range. 24 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 20 cases are in the 30-39 age range. 25 cases are in in the 40-49 age range. Ten cases are in the 50-59 age range. 17 cases are the 60 and above age range.

In addition, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced two more fatalities attributed to COVID-19.

The 21st death was of a 75-year-old man who died on July 16. The 22nd death was of a 66-year-old man who died on July 17. Both died at a local hospital.

The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and encourages residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco