UPDATE: 117 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 10,194 total

WACO, Texas – 117 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday. 52 new cases reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 10,194.

There are 555 estimated active cases, and 9,485 estimated cases who have recovered. 44 cases are hospitalized. Of the 44 hospitalized, 32 cases are McLennan County residents. Eight cases are on ventilators. There has been a total of 154 deaths in McLennan County.

As of October 28, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 7.90 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

All testing sites are now using the saliva-based test. (Persons to be tested should not eat, drink or brush their teeth at least 30 minutes prior to being tested)

Free COVID-19 Testing Opportunities for ANYONE wishing to be tested will be held:

Friday, October 30

Heritage Square (Drive-Through Clinic – 9 am until 6 pm)

4th Street at Washington Ave

NOTE: THIS IS A SALIVA TEST. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

NO TESTING ON OCTOBER 31ST AND NOVEMBER 1ST

Monday, November 2nd

Sacred Heart Catholic Church (Walk-up Clinic – 9am until 6pm)

2621 Bagby Avenue

NOTE: THIS IS A SALIVA TEST. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Antioch Church (Walk-up Clinic – 9am until 6pm)

505 N 20th St

NOTE: THIS IS A SALIVA TEST. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Heritage Square (Drive-Through Clinic – 9 am until 6 pm)

4th Street at Washington Ave

NOTE: THIS IS A SALIVA TEST. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

McGregor – Mobile Testing Unit (Walk up clinic – 9am – 6 pm)

The Exchange Event Center

300 S. Jefferson, McGregor, TX 76657

NOTE: THIS IS A SALIVA TEST. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Source: City of Waco