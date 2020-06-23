LIVE NOW /
UPDATE: 12-vehicle crash stalls Interstate 35 traffic

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash on Interstate 35 southbound involving 12 vehicles.

The accident occurred Tuesday afternoon, between Mile Markers #342 and #343, where a Mercedes-Benz traveling on the inside lane hydroplaned and crashed into the concrete barrier – causing the Mercedes to become disabled in the roadway. A Chevrolet Silverado saw the crash and turned on its flashers and stopped on the inside shoulder. A Ford box truck struck the Chevrolet that was stopped and continued forward, crashing into a Ford truck. As traffic began to slow, other crashes started to occur.

Two drivers were transported to a local hospital to be treated for a possible injury. No other injuries were reported. The investigation is still ongoing. Traffic is expected to be delayed for two hours.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety

