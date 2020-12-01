UPDATE: 121 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 14,531 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 121 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday. No new cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 14,531.

There are 757 estimated active cases, and 13,576 estimated cases who have recovered. 98 cases are hospitalized. Of the 98 hospitalized, 64 cases are McLennan County residents. 22 are on ventilators.

One additional death was reported due to COVID-19 over the holiday, bringing the total deaths to 198. #198 was a 70-year-old man.

As of November 30, the hospitalization rate is 18.43 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Update

Register at www.covidwaco.com

Drive-through sites use a cheek-swab test.

Walk-up testing sites use the saliva-based test.

Wednesday, December 2nd

And

Thursday, December 3rd

McLennan Community College

4601 N 19th St (Parking Lot N)

Hours: 9 am-6 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Cheek-swab test

La Vega ISD Willie Williams Stadium

555 N TX-340 Loop, Waco, TX 76705

Hours: 8 am–5 pm

Walk-Up Clinic

Saliva Test: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Source: City of Waco