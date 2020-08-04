UPDATE: 123 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 4,694 total

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports 123 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed as of Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 4,694.

There are 1,869 estimated active cases, and 2,774 estimated cases who have recovered. There have been 51 fatalities attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County. 64 cases are hospitalized. Of the 64 hospitalized, 50 cases are McLennan County residents. 14 cases are on ventilators.

Of the new cases, four cases are in the 1-10 age range. Nine cases are in the 11-19 age range. 25 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 19 cases are in the 30-39 age range. 21 cases are in the 40-49 age range. 16 cases are in the 50-59 age range. Seven cases are in the 60-64 age range. Five cases are in the 65-69 age range. Six cases are in the 70-74 age range. Three cases are in the 75-79 age range. Eight cases are in the 80 and above age range.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco