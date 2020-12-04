UPDATE: 124 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 14,937 total, five new deaths

WACO, Texas – 124 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday. 37 new cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 14,937.

There are 724 estimated active cases, and 14,003 estimated cases who have recovered. 108 cases are hospitalized. Of the 108 hospitalized, 75 cases are McLennan County residents. 18 are on ventilators.

Five additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 210. #206 was a 56-year-old man. #207 was a 68-year-old man. #208 was an 81-year-old woman. #209 was a 91-year-old woman. #210 was a 73-year-old woman.

As of December 3, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 19.21 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Drive-thru sites use a cheek-swab test.

Walk-up testing sites use the saliva-based test.

Monday, December 7th

And

Tuesday, December 8th

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Family of Faith Worship Center

4112 Memorial Dr

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Mart Community Center

800 E Bowie St, Mart

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Walk-up Clinic

Source: City of Waco