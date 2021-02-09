UPDATE: 127 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 23,953 total, one new death

WACO, Texas – 127 new cases of COVID-19 are reported Tuesday. There is a total of 23,953 cases.

824 cases are active. 22,741 cases are estimated to have been recovered. 85 cases are hospitalized. 18 cases are on ventilators.

One additional death was reported due to COVID-19. As of Tuesday, 388 deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in McLennan County. #388 was a 63-year-old man.

The hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area M as of February 7 was 15.50 percent.

Free COVID-19 Testing Site Locations:

February 10-12

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St Parking Lot M Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19 https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

Executive Order GA-32 (Reopening based on Hospitalization Rate) https://www.dshs.texas.gov/ga32/

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Source: City of Waco