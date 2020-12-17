UPDATE: 129 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 16,947 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 129 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Thursday. 24 cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 16,947.

There are 1,021 estimated active cases, and 15,683 estimated cases who have recovered. 117 cases are hospitalized. Of the 117 hospitalized, 85 cases are McLennan County residents. Nine are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 243. #242 was a 56-year-old woman. #243 was a 56-year-old woman.

As of December 16, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 21.81 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

COVID-19 Website:

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more- you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Drive-through sites use a cheek-swab test.

Walk-up testing sites use the saliva-based test.

Friday, December 18th

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Antioch Community Church

505 N 20th St

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Cheek Swab test

Heritage Square

311 Austin Ave

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Walk-up Clinic

Saliva test

Monday, December 21st

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Antioch Community Church505 N 20th St

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Cheek Swab test

Source: City of Waco