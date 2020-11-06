UPDATE: 133 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 10,917 total, two new deaths

WACO, Texas – 133 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday. 45 cases are reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 10,917.

There are 709 estimated active cases, and 10,046 estimated cases who have recovered. 66 cases are hospitalized. Of the 66 hospitalized, 51 cases are McLennan County residents. Twelve are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19. There has been a total of 162 deaths in McLennan County. #161 was an 81-year-old woman. #162 was a 66-year-old man.

As of November 5, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 10.21 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

All testing sites are using the saliva-based test.

Saturday, November 7th

NOTE: ALL TESTS ARE SALIVA TESTS. PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

All locations are open 9 am-6 pm unless otherwise noted.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

2621 Bagby Avenue

Drive-through Clinic

Antioch Church

505 N 20th St

Drive-through Clinic

Sunday, November 8th

Antioch Church

505 N 20th St

Drive-through Clinic

Source: City of Waco