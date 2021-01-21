UPDATE: 133 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 22,506 total, three new deaths

WACO, Texas – 133 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported Thursday.

Beginning today, the Waco McLennan County Public Health District will report confirmed and probable cases in alignment with the Texas Department of State Health Services case reporting methods. Of the 133 new cases, 81 are confirmed and 52 are probable. The total number of cases to date is 22,506.

There are 1,075 estimated active cases, and 21,091 estimated cases who have recovered. 130 are hospitalized. Of the 130 hospitalized, 99 cases are McLennan County residents. 22 are on ventilators.

Three additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 340. #338 was an 85-year-old man. #339 was an 84-year-old man. #340 was an 80-year-old man.

DSHS Surveillance Case Definitions for COVID-19

Confirmed: A case that meets confirmatory laboratory evidence (detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in a clinical or autopsy specimen using a molecular amplification test)

Probable: A case that meets clinical criteria AND epidemiologic linkage criteria with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, OR meets presumptive laboratory evidence (detection of SARS- CoV-2 by antigen test in a respiratory specimen. Visit https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/docs/DSHS-COVID19CaseDefinitionandInvestigationPrioritizationGuidance.pdf for further details.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

As of January 19, 2021, the hospitalization rate was 26.12 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Please note: The “Percentage of COVID-19 cases admitted in hospitals for the past seven days’ graph shows a two-day lag. This is in congruence with the reporting change on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

· If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID-19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

· If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID-19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

January 22 & 25-29:

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST. McLennan Community College 4601 N 19th St Parking Lot N Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Drive-through Clinic) Waco Multi-Purpose Center 1020 Elm Avenue Hours: 8 am-5 pm (Walk-up Clinic)

Source: City of Waco