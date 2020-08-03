UPDATE: 135 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 4,571 total, three more deaths

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed 135 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases is 4,571 – which includes 1,789 estimated active cases, 2,731 estimated recovered and 51 deaths.

115 of the new cases are from the mobile testing sites held last week. 1,870 tests were conducted over a four-day period. There are 322 test results pending, but they may not all be from McLennan County. The Health District will only receive results for McLennan County residents and will report them as they are received.

64 cases are hospitalized. Of the 64 hospitalized, 50 cases are McLennan County residents. This information is being provided to inform residents about the use of local hospital resources. 15 cases are on ventilators.

Of the new cases, one case is in the under 1 age range. 16 cases are in the 1-10 age range. 19 cases are in the 11-19 age range. 25 cases are in the 20-29 age range. 30 cases are in the 30-39 age range. 15 cases are in the 40-49 age range. Ten cases are in the 50-59 age range. Eight cases are in the 60-64 age range. Two cases are in the 65-69 age range. Three cases are in the 70-74 age range. Two cases are in the 75-79 age range. Four cases are in the 80 and above age range.

In addition, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has announced three additional fatalities from COVID-19.

The first death was a 62-year-old woman. The second death was a 77-year-old man. The third death was an 84-year-old woman. There have been 51 fatalities attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County.

The Public Health District continues to take every action to protect and to inform the residents of McLennan County, and is encouraging residents to bear in mind the potential cost of the virus’ spread.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender, ICU bed availability and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com or www.mclennancountycovid.com.

Source: City of Waco