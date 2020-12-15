UPDATE: 139 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 16,570 total, three new deaths

WACO, Texas -139 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Tuesday. No cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 16,570.

There are 831 estimated active cases, and 15,500 estimated cases who have recovered. 116 cases are hospitalized. Of the 116 hospitalized, 81 cases are McLennan County residents. 19 are on ventilators.

Three additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 239. #237 was a 66-year-old man. #238 was a 56-year-old man. #239 was a 76-year-old woman.

As of December 14, the hospitalization rate is 20.41 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

COVID-19 Website:

For additional expanded information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Drive-through sites use a cheek-swab test.

Walk-up testing sites use the saliva-based test.

Wednesday, December 16

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Antioch Community Church

505 N 20th St

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Cheek Swab test

Thursday, December 17

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Antioch Community Church505 N 20th St

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Cheek Swab test

Heritage Square

311 Austin Ave

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Walk-up Clinic

Saliva test

