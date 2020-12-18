UPDATE: 140 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 17,087 total, five new deaths

WACO, Texas – 140 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Friday. No cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 17,087.

There are 1,052 estimated active cases, and 15,787 estimated cases who have recovered. 124 cases are hospitalized. Of the 124 hospitalized, 78 cases are McLennan County residents. Eleven are on ventilators. 

Five additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 248. #244 was an 84-year-old man. #245 was a 98-year-old man. #246 was an 87-year-old woman. #247 was a 70-year-old woman. #248 was a 69-year-old woman.

As of December 17, 2020, the hospitalization rate is 22.77 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

  • If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.
  • If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional information – including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more – you can visit www.covidwaco.com.

Drive-through sites use a cheek-swab test.

Walk-up testing sites use the saliva-based test.

Monday, December 21st

And

Tuesday, December 22nd

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

Antioch Community Church505 N 20th St
Hours: 8 am-5 pm
Drive-through Clinic
Cheek Swab test

