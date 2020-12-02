UPDATE: 141 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 14,672 total, five new deaths

WACO, Texas – 141 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of Wednesday. 41 new cases were reported from community testing. The total number of cases to date is 14,672.

There are 803 estimated active cases, and 13,666 estimated cases who have recovered. 104 cases are hospitalized. Of the 104 hospitalized, 69 cases are McLennan County residents. 19 are on ventilators.

Five additional deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total deaths to 203. #199 was a 93-year-old man. #200 was a 67-year-old man. #201 was a 97-year-old man. #202 was an 88-year-old woman. #203 was a 70-year-old man.

As of December 1, the hospitalization rate is 19.41 percent for Trauma Service Area M, as calculated by Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The rate has exceeded the 15 percent threshold for seven consecutive days.

Executive Order GA-32 calls for the following, based on a seven-day period:

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is under 15 percent for seven consecutive days, restaurants and other venues can operate at 75 percent capacity and elective surgeries are allowed.

If the hospitalization rate in a Trauma Service Areas (TSA) with a COVID‑19 hospitalizations rate is over 15 percent for seven consecutive days, venue capacities are lowered to 50 percent and elective surgeries are postponed until further notice.

For additional expanded information including age, race, ethnicity, gender and more, please visit www.covidwaco.com.

Drive-through sites use a cheek-swab test.

Walk-up testing sites use the saliva-based test.

Thursday, December 3

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

McLennan Community College

4601 N 19th St (Parking Lot N)

Hours: 9 am-6 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Cheek swab test

La Vega ISD Willie Williams Stadium

555 N TX-340 Loop, Waco, TX 76705

Hours: 8 am–5 pm

Walk-Up Clinic

Saliva test

Friday, December 4

NOTE: PLEASE DO NOT EAT, DRINK, or BRUSH YOUR TEETH FOR 1/2 HOUR PRIOR TO THE TEST.

McLennan Community College

4601 N 19th St (Parking Lot N)

Hours: 9 am-6 pm

Drive-through Clinic

Cheek swab test

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District

225 W Waco Dr

Hours: 8 am-5 pm

Walk-up Clinic

Saliva test

